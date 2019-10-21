Dr. Greta Brandstetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandstetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greta Brandstetter, MD
Dr. Greta Brandstetter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They completed their residency with Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
Thornton9195 Grant St Ste 410, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 280-2229Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I literally could not have delivered my boy without her! Se was the "push" I needed when in a complicated delivery.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992790190
Dr. Brandstetter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandstetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandstetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandstetter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandstetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandstetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandstetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.