Overview

Dr. Grenville Machado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Copley, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Machado works at Community Health Care in Copley, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.