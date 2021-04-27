Overview

Dr. Gregrey Cohen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

