Dr. Gregory Zwack, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Zwack, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Wilmington Health at Jacksonville1000 Brabham Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 509-7474Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wilmington Health2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3426
Wilmington Health ENT6727 Parker Farm Dr Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 509-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was friendly and helpful. Very considerate and professional during interactions. Audiologist was very informative and explained everything in detail while doing the test.
About Dr. Gregory Zwack, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
