Overview

Dr. Gregory Zwack, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zwack works at Wilmington Health in Jacksonville, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Perforated Eardrum and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.