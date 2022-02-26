Dr. Gregory Zuccaro Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuccaro Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Zuccaro Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Zuccaro Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Zuccaro Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 307-5904Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuccaro Jr?
I am 75 years old and was very tense about a colonoscopy. Dr. Zuccaro explained everything, answered my questions, was patient and even had a sense of humor. I felt totally confident that I was in good hands, and I'm a hard marker. When I see a doc for the first time, I check their credentials. I would recommend Dr. Z. in a New York minute!
About Dr. Gregory Zuccaro Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144372152
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuccaro Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuccaro Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuccaro Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuccaro Jr works at
Dr. Zuccaro Jr has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuccaro Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuccaro Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuccaro Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuccaro Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuccaro Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.