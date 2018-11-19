See All Neurosurgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Neurosurgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gregory Zipfel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Zipfel works at Champaign Dental Group in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Medicine Neuroscience Center
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3577
  2. 2
    Center for Advanced Medicine - South County
    5201 Mid America Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3577
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pituitary Tumor
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Surgery
Pituitary Tumor
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Surgery

Treatment frequency



Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 19, 2018
    Dr. Zipfel performed a craniotomy to remove a benign meningioma from my brain in October, 2018. I was very impressed with his knowledge and expertise. I admire and respect Dr. Zipfel for taking the time to explain the surgery and to answer all my questions regarding surgery and recovery. I appreciated the time and effort it took to coordinate all my appointments for pre and post surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Gregory Zipfel. He is a very professional and personable doctor.
    Linda Scherrer in Harrisburg, IL — Nov 19, 2018
    About Dr. Gregory Zipfel, MD

    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1255357489
    • 1255357489
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Zipfel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zipfel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zipfel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zipfel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zipfel works at Champaign Dental Group in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Zipfel’s profile.

    Dr. Zipfel has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zipfel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zipfel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zipfel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zipfel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zipfel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

