Overview

Dr. Gregory Ziolo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Hopatcong, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Ziolo works at Skylands Medical Group in Lake Hopatcong, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.