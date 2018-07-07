Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zengo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
James A Rooney MD PC1582 Mars Hill Rd Ste A, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 769-5757
New Image Medical Aesthetic and Wellness2 S Main St Ste 206, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 769-5757Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner. I came for botox, but after reading his bio I learned that he specializes in hormonal imbalances. He took his time to answer all of my questions, and I am definitely going back to him to have a hormone panal done. Very knowledgeable man.
About Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982793154
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zengo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zengo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zengo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zengo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zengo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zengo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zengo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.