Overview

Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zengo works at Athens Oconee Skin Cancer/Derm in Watkinsville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.