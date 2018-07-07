See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Watkinsville, GA
Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Zengo works at Athens Oconee Skin Cancer/Derm in Watkinsville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Katherine Rogg, MD
Dr. Katherine Rogg, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Stephanie Grogan, MD
Dr. Stephanie Grogan, MD
8 (38)
View Profile
Dr. Kawami Clay, MD
Dr. Kawami Clay, MD
10 (16)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    James A Rooney MD PC
    1582 Mars Hill Rd Ste A, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 769-5757
  2. 2
    New Image Medical Aesthetic and Wellness
    2 S Main St Ste 206, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 769-5757
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
STD Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
STD Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome-Like Myalgia Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zengo?

    Jul 07, 2018
    Excellent bedside manner. I came for botox, but after reading his bio I learned that he specializes in hormonal imbalances. He took his time to answer all of my questions, and I am definitely going back to him to have a hormone panal done. Very knowledgeable man.
    Christa in Athens, GA — Jul 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zengo to family and friends

    Dr. Zengo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zengo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982793154
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zengo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zengo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zengo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zengo works at Athens Oconee Skin Cancer/Derm in Watkinsville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Zengo’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zengo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zengo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zengo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zengo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Zengo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.