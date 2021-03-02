See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Guymon, OK
Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Guymon, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Northwest Surgical Hospital and Onecore Health.

Dr. Zeiders works at Ulysses Family Physicians in Guymon, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    St Anne's Clinic
    350 NE 12th St, Guymon, OK 73942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 753-1100
  2. 2
    Northwest Surgical Hospital
    9204 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 840-1918
  3. 3
    Oklahoma Center for Pain and Spine Solutions
    9821 S May Ave Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 753-1100
  4. 4
    Zeiders Orthopedics
    3414 Nw 135th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 753-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Northwest Surgical Hospital
  • Onecore Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Runner's Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Runner's Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zeiders?

    Mar 02, 2021
    DR. ZIEDERS DID A TOTAL KNEE REPLACEMENT ON ME RIGHT KNEE 2 YEARS AGO ON 2/28/2019. I REFEREE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL. DR ZIEDERS PUT MY FILL KNEE REPLACEMENT IN KNOWING I WANTED TO BE BACK ON THE HARDWOOD BY NOVEMBER. i HAVE HAD NO PROBLEMS AT ALL WITH MY KNEE. DR.ZIEDERS AND HIS STAFF HAVE BEEN AND ARE ALWAYS GREAT TO VISIT WITH AND ANSWER MY QUESTIONS. EACH STEP AS WE SET THE DATE FOR THE REPLACEMENT DR. ZIEDERS AND HIS STAFF WHERE NEVER RUSHED AND WOULD ANSWER ALL OF MY CONCERNS AND QUESTION. I FEEL VERY FORTUNATE WHEN I FOUND DR. ZIEDERS ABOUT 10 YEARS TO TAKE CARE OF MY KNEE PROBLEMS FOR ALL THE YEARS. AND WHEN ITS TIME FOR MY OTHER KNEE TO BE DONE. I KNOW I WILL BE IN GOOD HANDS WITH DR. ZIEDERS AND HIS STAFF.
    — Mar 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zeiders to family and friends

    Dr. Zeiders' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zeiders

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO.

    About Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801868211
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Monash University/ Epworth Medical Centre-Melbourne Australia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • LECOM/UPMC Mercy Pittsburgh/Shriners Hospital/UPMC Hamot - Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeiders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeiders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeiders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeiders has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeiders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeiders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeiders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeiders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeiders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.