Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO
Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Guymon, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Northwest Surgical Hospital and Onecore Health.
St Anne's Clinic350 NE 12th St, Guymon, OK 73942 Directions (405) 753-1100
Northwest Surgical Hospital9204 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 840-1918
Oklahoma Center for Pain and Spine Solutions9821 S May Ave Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 753-1100
Zeiders Orthopedics3414 Nw 135th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 753-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Northwest Surgical Hospital
- Onecore Health
DR. ZIEDERS DID A TOTAL KNEE REPLACEMENT ON ME RIGHT KNEE 2 YEARS AGO ON 2/28/2019. I REFEREE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL. DR ZIEDERS PUT MY FILL KNEE REPLACEMENT IN KNOWING I WANTED TO BE BACK ON THE HARDWOOD BY NOVEMBER. i HAVE HAD NO PROBLEMS AT ALL WITH MY KNEE. DR.ZIEDERS AND HIS STAFF HAVE BEEN AND ARE ALWAYS GREAT TO VISIT WITH AND ANSWER MY QUESTIONS. EACH STEP AS WE SET THE DATE FOR THE REPLACEMENT DR. ZIEDERS AND HIS STAFF WHERE NEVER RUSHED AND WOULD ANSWER ALL OF MY CONCERNS AND QUESTION. I FEEL VERY FORTUNATE WHEN I FOUND DR. ZIEDERS ABOUT 10 YEARS TO TAKE CARE OF MY KNEE PROBLEMS FOR ALL THE YEARS. AND WHEN ITS TIME FOR MY OTHER KNEE TO BE DONE. I KNOW I WILL BE IN GOOD HANDS WITH DR. ZIEDERS AND HIS STAFF.
About Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO
- Monash University/ Epworth Medical Centre-Melbourne Australia
- LECOM/UPMC Mercy Pittsburgh/Shriners Hospital/UPMC Hamot - Pennsylvania
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
