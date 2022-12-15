Dr. Gregory Zagaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zagaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Zagaja, MD
Dr. Gregory Zagaja, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Zagaja works at
University of Chicago Physicians Group180 Harvester Dr Ste 110, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (773) 834-4064
Univ Chicago Medicine Urology5841 S Maryland 2 Fl Ave Ste D, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1860
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and highly knowledgeable Doctor
About Dr. Gregory Zagaja, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1760547509
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Zagaja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zagaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zagaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zagaja has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zagaja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zagaja speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagaja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zagaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zagaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.