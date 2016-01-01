Overview

Dr. Gregory Yoshida, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Yoshida works at Babak Shabatian MD in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.