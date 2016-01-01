See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Gregory Yoshida, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Gregory Yoshida, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Yoshida works at Babak Shabatian MD in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic and Extremity Specialists Medical Group Inc.
    19000 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 542-3472

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Herniated Disc
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc Surgery
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Gregory Yoshida, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497844542
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Dr. Gregory Yoshida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoshida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoshida has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoshida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoshida works at Babak Shabatian MD in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yoshida’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoshida. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoshida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoshida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoshida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

