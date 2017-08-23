Dr. Greg Wynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Wynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Wynn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Locations
Utah Valley Pediatrics - Timpanogos716 W 800 N Ste 300, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5801
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wynn is the BEST pediatrician around. He is a great listener, and he is compassionate and competent.
About Dr. Greg Wynn, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford Hospital
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.
