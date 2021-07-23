Dr. Gregory Woolfolk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolfolk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Woolfolk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Woolfolk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with EMORY UNIVERSITY
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 302, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing doctor Woolfolk for a few years I love him he’s straight forward has a good bedside manor and funny to talk to
About Dr. Gregory Woolfolk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1881678324
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolfolk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Woolfolk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Woolfolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Woolfolk has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolfolk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolfolk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolfolk.
