Dr. Gregory Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their residency with Ar Children's Hospital
Dr. Wood works at
Locations
-
1
Little Rock Office500 S University Ave Ste 508, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 955-9585
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
Dr.woods is the best doctor when said the best I mean the best I can’t even recall the times when I use hurt sooo bad and nurses at Baptist would call him middle of the night and doctor woods would all ways answer the phone he delivered my son Josiah on October31 2018 I highly recommend ??
About Dr. Gregory Wood, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1225040645
Education & Certifications
- Ar Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.