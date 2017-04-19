Overview

Dr. Gregory Woo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Woo works at CaroMont Heart & Vascular in Gastonia, NC with other offices in Belmont, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Sinus Bradycardia and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.