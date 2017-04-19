See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Gregory Woo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Woo works at CaroMont Heart & Vascular in Gastonia, NC with other offices in Belmont, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Sinus Bradycardia and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caromont Heart and Vascular
    2555 Court Dr Ste 200, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 834-3278
  2. 2
    Caromont Heart
    1212 Spruce St Ste 205, Belmont, NC 28012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 829-9375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Sinus Bradycardia
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Sinus Bradycardia
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Apr 19, 2017
    You are amazing.. Thank you
    Pamela dickson in Gastonia nc — Apr 19, 2017
