Dr. Gregory Withers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Withers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Withers, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Withers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Withers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gregory J Withers Inc301 W Huntington Dr Ste 407, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 821-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Withers?
Dr. Withers saved my 22 year old daughter’s life. He made a decision to do what was necessary when Kaiser wouldn’t. My family will always be grateful for the care and expertise that DR. Withers and his staff provided our daughter. Thank you Dr. Withers.
About Dr. Gregory Withers, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700804382
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Withers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Withers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Withers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Withers works at
Dr. Withers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Withers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Withers speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Withers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Withers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Withers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Withers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.