Dr. Gregory Wilson, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa, Hillcrest Medical Center and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Southwestern Regional Medical Center10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
Invictus Healthcare System, Tulsa, OK9709 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 994-4000Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had spinal stenosis and bulging disc's and he fixed them up in outpatient surgery and I went home the same day. I have been pain free now for over 10 years. He is awesome and I highly recommend him. Other Doctors wanted to fuse my spine but I said no way and went to Dr. Wilson who was recommended to me.
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
