Overview

Dr. Gregory Wilson, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa, Hillcrest Medical Center and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.