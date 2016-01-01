Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilmoth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD is a mohs micrographic surgery specialist in Raleigh, NC. Dr. Wilmoth completed a residency at Mayo Grad Sch Med. He currently practices at Skin Renewal Center at Southern Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wilmoth is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.
Locations
Skin Renewal Center at Southern Dermatology4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 207, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 863-0073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1013954742
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Baptist Hosp-Bowman Gray
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilmoth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilmoth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilmoth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilmoth has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilmoth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilmoth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilmoth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilmoth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilmoth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.