Dr. Gregory Willis, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Willis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Cancer Treatment and Prevention Specialist Inc2450 S Telshor Blvd Ste E, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
This man is a wonderful provider, he treated my cancer, provided hope, listened and cared about ME!
About Dr. Gregory Willis, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.