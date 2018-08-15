See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Hawthorne, CA
Dr. Thomas Willett, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (15)
56 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Willett, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Willett works at GREGORY WILLETT, MD in Hawthorne, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gregory Willett MD A Professional Corp.
    4477 W 118th St Ste 400, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 978-0884

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 15, 2018
    Such an awesome Doctor he is .He helped my mother many years ago and she often speaks of how wonderful he is. Definitely a good recommendation.
    Beaumont, CA — Aug 15, 2018
    About Dr. Thomas Willett, MD

    Specialties
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1740229483
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Willett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willett works at GREGORY WILLETT, MD in Hawthorne, CA. View the full address on Dr. Willett’s profile.

    Dr. Willett has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Willett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

