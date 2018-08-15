Dr. Willett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Willett, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Willett, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Willett works at
Locations
-
1
Gregory Willett MD A Professional Corp.4477 W 118th St Ste 400, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 978-0884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willett?
Such an awesome Doctor he is .He helped my mother many years ago and she often speaks of how wonderful he is. Definitely a good recommendation.
About Dr. Thomas Willett, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1740229483
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willett works at
Dr. Willett has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Willett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.