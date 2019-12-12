Dr. Gregory Wiggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Wiggins, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Wiggins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Locations
Bronson Neuroscience Center - Kalamazoo601 John St Ste M-124, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 341-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Bronson South Haven Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Explained my options and the procedure to correct debilitating pain resulting from a ruptured disc at the C6-C7 level. I woke up pain free in post op and experienced a complete recovery and return to normal life. Great bedside manner which put myself and my wife at ease with this surgery. I would highly recommended Dr. Wiggins.
About Dr. Gregory Wiggins, MD
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
