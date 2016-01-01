Dr. Gregory Wiggins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Wiggins, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gregory Wiggins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vidalia, GA.
Dr. Wiggins works at
Locations
Wiggins Family Practice Inc.205 Arlington Dr, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 299-5933
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Gregory Wiggins, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiggins works at
Dr. Wiggins has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wiggins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.