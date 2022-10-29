Dr. Gregory Wiener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Wiener, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Wiener, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from Cetec University, Santa Domingo and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Wiener works at
Locations
1
Gregory J. Wiener M D Professional Corp.353 Church Ave Ste A, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 585-8883
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sliding Scale
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wiener is a cool, smart doctor. I quite like him. His staff is friendly, and I never had to wait more than 10 or 15 minutes. When I went for an endoscopy, and my blood pressure was low, they patiently rehydrated me before proceeding. When my Uber driver left before I could get out to his car, the endoscopy center got me another ride. They also responded quickly when Social Security requested my records from them. My only criticism would be that they don't post results to their patient portal, or post them with unclear or incorrect snomed codes.
About Dr. Gregory Wiener, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1811099534
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray Med Sch
- Baylor Coll Med Hosps
- Cetec University, Santa Domingo
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiener accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiener works at
Dr. Wiener has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wiener speaks French and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.
