Overview

Dr. Gregory Weigler, DO is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Garden City Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Weigler works at Advance Urology in Livonia, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Garden City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hydronephrosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.