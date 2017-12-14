See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Gregory Weidner, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Weidner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Weidner works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Neurological Clinic
    15110 John J Delaney Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 302-8101
  2. 2
    One Medical
    200 Park At North Hills St Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 890-8868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2017
    Dr. Weidner has been providing excellent care to me for many years. He is very thorough and always puts my well being first. The Proactive staff is top notch. Highly recommended.
    Dec 14, 2017
    About Dr. Gregory Weidner, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245258284
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Weidner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weidner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weidner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weidner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weidner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weidner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weidner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weidner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

