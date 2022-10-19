Overview

Dr. Gregory Webb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Webb works at TRA Medical Imaging in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

