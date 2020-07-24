See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Gregory Watts, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Watts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    6770 Mayfield Rd Ste 220, Cleveland, OH 44124 (440) 312-7140
    Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy
    Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy
8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 (440) 312-7140
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Desensitization
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Latex Allergy
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Penicillin Allergy
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radioallergosorbent Test
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Secondary Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Toxic Effect of Venom
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 24, 2020
    He is a terrific doctor. Great listener and cares what about what you are dealing with. He follows up with patient care and checks reaction to every medication you may be taking from other physicians.
    — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. Gregory Watts, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730180209
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
