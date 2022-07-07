See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Visalia, CA
Pulmonary Disease
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Gregory Warner, MD is a Pulmonologist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Warner works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Visalia Medical Clinic
    5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 (559) 738-7500
    Sunday 9:00am - 2:00pm

  Kaweah Health Medical Center
  Saint Agnes Medical Center

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Respiratory Management
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 07, 2022
    Dr. Warner is easy to talk to and takes interest in his patients health. Some people do not care for his no nonsense approach, it was not a problem for me.
    Geneva A Philpot — Jul 07, 2022
    Pulmonary Disease
    42 years of experience
    English
    1699810689
    University Of Wisconsin, Madison Wisconsin, Pulmonogy
    University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
    University of Wisconsin, Madison
    UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
