Overview

Dr. Gregory Warner, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Warner works at NorthBay Infectious Disease in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

