Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Ward, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Ward, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
2
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-6362Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Atlanta Head & Neck Associates960 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 497-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate. Takes the time to explain and answer your questions. Very honest about your diagnosis and treatment. I highly recommend him and wish more doctors were like him.
About Dr. Gregory Ward, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1497075774
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
