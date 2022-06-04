Overview

Dr. Gregory Ward, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Med. School At Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Ward works at North Texas Surgical & Transplant in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Granbury, TX and Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.