Dr. Gregory Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Ward, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Med. School At Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
-
1
Brain & Spine Specialists - Fort Worth909 9th Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 592-6761Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Brain & Spine Specialists - Granbury1200 Crawford Ave Ste B, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 893-2690
-
3
Brain & Spine Specialists of North Texas - Weatherford2025 Freeway Hwy Ste 500, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 601-6414
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
Answers all questions. Very thoughtful.
About Dr. Gregory Ward, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1033159215
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola Univ. Medical Center/Edward Hines Jr Va Hospital|Loyola University Medical Center
- Univ. Of Texas Med. School At Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ward using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.