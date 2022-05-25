See All Nephrologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Gregory Wang, MD

Nephrology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Wang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Wang works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Northern Virginia
    13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 135, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4910
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Renal Scan
End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Renal Scan

End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dialysis Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2022
    Dr. Wang is very kind and compassionate. He explains things thoroughly, and takes the time to listen. He works with you for the best course of action for your care.
    — May 25, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871778068
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University|Emory University Hospital|Emory University|Emory University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
