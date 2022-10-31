Overview

Dr. Gregory Wahle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They completed their residency with Clarian Indiana University Hospital



Dr. Wahle works at Urology Of Indiana in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.