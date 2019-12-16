See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Akron, OH
Dr. Gregory Vrabec, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Gregory Vrabec, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vrabec works at Akron General Orthopedics in Akron, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Akron General Orthopedics
    224 W Exchange St Ste 440, Akron, OH 44302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-1980
    Akron General the Spine and Pain Institute
    4125 Medina Rd Ste 201, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 665-8250
    Northeast Ohio Orthopedic Association
    1587 Boettler Rd Ste 104, Uniontown, OH 44685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 896-0289

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2019
    Great bedside manner. Great hip replacement surgeon. Wonderful staff.
    About Dr. Gregory Vrabec, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093793879
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Michael's Hospital University Toronto
    Residency
    • Akron Genl Med Center
    Internship
    • St Thomas
    Medical Education
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
