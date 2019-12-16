Overview

Dr. Gregory Vrabec, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Vrabec works at Akron General Orthopedics in Akron, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.