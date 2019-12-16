Dr. Gregory Vrabec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrabec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Vrabec, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Vrabec, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Vrabec works at
Locations
-
1
Akron General Orthopedics224 W Exchange St Ste 440, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-1980
-
2
Akron General the Spine and Pain Institute4125 Medina Rd Ste 201, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-8250
-
3
Northeast Ohio Orthopedic Association1587 Boettler Rd Ste 104, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 896-0289
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vrabec?
Great bedside manner. Great hip replacement surgeon. Wonderful staff.
About Dr. Gregory Vrabec, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1093793879
Education & Certifications
- St Michael's Hospital University Toronto
- Akron Genl Med Center
- St Thomas
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vrabec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vrabec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vrabec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vrabec works at
Dr. Vrabec has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vrabec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrabec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrabec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrabec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrabec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.