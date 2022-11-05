Dr. Gregory Von Mering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Mering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Von Mering, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Von Mering, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Von Mering works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Heart and Vascular Surgeons PA1511 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 329-8070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
aaa stent 2013 , repair aaa stent 2016. he does not practice in ocala now. he is at univ. of alabama hospital, fyi.
About Dr. Gregory Von Mering, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1730193335
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- U Fla Coll Med - Shands Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
