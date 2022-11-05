Overview

Dr. Gregory Von Mering, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Von Mering works at HCA Florida Heart and Lung Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.