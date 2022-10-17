See All Podiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Gregory Vidovic, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Vidovic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

Dr. Vidovic works at Woodlands Cosmetic & Hand Surgical Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SW Houston Office
    4120 Southwest Fwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77027
  2. 2
    Gregory Vidovic, DPM
    101 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 17, 2022
    Dr. V is a great! Very attentive, friendly and caring. Highly recommended!
    Max — Oct 17, 2022
    Dr. Vidovic's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Vidovic

    About Dr. Gregory Vidovic, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1548602212
    Education & Certifications

    • Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency
    • Samuel Merritt University
    • California Polytechnic State University At San Luis Obispo
