Dr. Gregory Vidovic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.



Dr. Vidovic works at Woodlands Cosmetic & Hand Surgical Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.