Radiation Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Gregory Videtic, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Videtic works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0109
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Hodgkin's Disease
Male Breast Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Pituitary Gland Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    In 2017, a malignant tumor was discovered on my right lung. Dr. Videtic recommended & took charge of my radiation treatment. Fast forward to Nov., 2022 & I am healthy & cancer free. My faith & trust in Dr. Videtic and his staff was rewarded by the life I'm living today.
    Lou A — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Videtic, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1114982196
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Dalhousie University|London Regl Canc Ctr
    • Dalhousie University
    • McGill U, Fac Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

