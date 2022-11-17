Dr. Gregory Videtic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Videtic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Videtic, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Videtic, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Videtic works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0109Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Videtic?
In 2017, a malignant tumor was discovered on my right lung. Dr. Videtic recommended & took charge of my radiation treatment. Fast forward to Nov., 2022 & I am healthy & cancer free. My faith & trust in Dr. Videtic and his staff was rewarded by the life I'm living today.
About Dr. Gregory Videtic, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1114982196
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dalhousie University|London Regl Canc Ctr
- Dalhousie University
- McGill U, Fac Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Videtic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Videtic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Videtic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Videtic works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Videtic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Videtic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Videtic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Videtic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.