Overview

Dr. Gregory Videtic, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Videtic works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.