Dr. Gregory Varjabedian, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory Varjabedian, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Ent. Specialists PC25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 220, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (810) 844-7680
Clinical Oncology Associates28080 Grand River Ave Ste 208, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 477-7020
- 3 6249 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-1900
- 4 31100 Telegraph Rd Ste 230, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 453-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varjabedian?
I just can't say enough positive things about my appointment with Dr. Varjabedian. I only have hearing in one ear and when the ear with hearing became compromised I really panicked. My friend referred me to Dr. Varjabedian and he took care of the problem within 20 minutes. I have never left a review anywhere, but am just so impressed with this doctor and his courteous, professional staff that I hope other people might be interested.
About Dr. Gregory Varjabedian, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
