Dr. Gregory Van Stavern, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Van Stavern works at Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Optic Neuritis, Diplopia and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.