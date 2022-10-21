See All Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Gregory Van Stavern, MD

Neurology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Gregory Van Stavern, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Van Stavern works at Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Optic Neuritis, Diplopia and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Center for Outpatient Health
    4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108 (314) 362-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center for Advanced Medicine-Eye Center
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 12C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 (314) 362-3937

  Barnes Jewish Hospital

Optic Neuritis
Diplopia
Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Diplopia
Migraine

Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I was sent to him by a cohort. He has done admirably with this 80 plus aged patient. His 'Fellowship' doctor is also trying her best as she is learning along side him. My eyesight and probably future rest in his hands. Thank you Dr. Van Stavern.
    Elizabeth Jane Marlow — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Van Stavern, MD

    Neurology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1134166051
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University
    Pa Hospital Uphs
    Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
    Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Gregory Van Stavern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Van Stavern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Stavern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Van Stavern works at Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences Washington University in Saint Louis, MO.

    Dr. Van Stavern has seen patients for Optic Neuritis, Diplopia and Migraine, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Stavern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Stavern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Stavern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

