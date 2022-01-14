Dr. Gregory Urban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Urban, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Urban, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Delta County Memorial Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Locations
Aesthetic & Reconstructive Plas1215 N 1st St, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 255-1720
Hospital Affiliations
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Several highly recommended Doctors described the scariest surgery possible; risk losing eyesight, control of eyelid and tear duct. What Dr Urban accomplished, the highly recommended said it could not be done. Dr Urban is a Saint with a God given gift. I suggest you schedule an appt with his assistant Lisa asap; 970 255 1720
About Dr. Gregory Urban, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Plastic Surgery Fellow
- U Ky - Chandler MC
- University of Colorado At Denver
- The Chicago Medical School
- The Johns Hopkins University
