Dr. Gregory Tsushima, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Tsushima, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Tsushima works at
Locations
General Surgery Medical Offices West- Cedars Sinai Health System8635 W 3rd St Ste 870W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-0289
Joel Zisk M.d. Incorporated8631 W 3rd St Ste 710E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-0289
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tsushima was friendly and professional. After an exam of my hernia, he took the time to answer my list of questions (do I need surgery now? will it be painful? what type of anesthesia? complications? Walk up and leave after surgery? ) to my satisfaction. He was honest about the differences between Laparoscopic and Open surgery as well as the similarities. And he informed me of my options should I choose to wait longer.
About Dr. Gregory Tsushima, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1033122254
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsushima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsushima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsushima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsushima has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsushima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsushima. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsushima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsushima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsushima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.