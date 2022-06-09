Dr. Gregory Trolley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trolley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Trolley, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Trolley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Locations
Corpus Christi Neurlogy3301 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3984
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Trolley, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609019652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trolley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trolley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trolley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trolley has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Vertigo and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trolley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Trolley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trolley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trolley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trolley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.