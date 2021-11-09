Overview

Dr. Gregory Tramuta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Tramuta works at Headache Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

