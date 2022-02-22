Overview

Dr. Gregory Thoreson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Thoreson works at Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Dallas Office (Gaston Ave.) in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.