Dr. Gregory Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Thompson, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Gregory W Thompson MD PA14615 San Pedro Ave Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 494-5192
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
This doctor is a fantastic dermatologist that really cares about his patients and spend time with them. I would highly recommend him to anybody. His prices are reasonable and his staff is very friendly.
About Dr. Gregory Thompson, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1942304167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.