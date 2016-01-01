Dr. Gregory Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Thompson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane Med Sch and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Penn State Health St. Joseph Neurosurgery2494 Bernville Rd Ste 200, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (610) 378-2557
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Thompson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.