Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial Care Center Specialist2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 104, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-1820
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Thomas for several years now for "preventative maintenance". Both of my parents who died in their 90's were his patients when he was fresh out of school. Knowledgeable, wise, and thorough. He investigates and explains what is going on extremely well. Oh, and he's a really nice guy. I would not trust my heart to anyone else.
About Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1407834146
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr/ucla
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
