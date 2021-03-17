Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- AL
- Huntsville
- Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD
Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Huntsville Cardiothoracic Surgeons PC201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-5594Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bowel Infarction
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Boerhaave's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Defects
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Stricture
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Heart Blood Vessel Blockage
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease in Women
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Benign
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lung Mass
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Lung Tumor
- View other providers who treat Lymphadenopathy
- View other providers who treat Lymphedema
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Nerve Blocks
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Primary Hyperhidrosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Spontaneous Pneumothorax
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr Thomas did my cabg3, he is very professional and caring, he went out of his way to talk to my wife over the phone during my stay at the hospital ascshe couldnt be there for covid protcol, he always listened to me before and after my surgery, highly recommend him to anyone needing a good heart dr.
About Dr. Gregory Thomas, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083624357
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic
- Detroit Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Aortic Dissection and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.