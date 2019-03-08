Overview

Dr. Gregory Terry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Terry works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.