Dr. Gregory Teles, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gregory Teles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Teles works at
Locations
All South Bay Footcare Podiatry Group Inc.23365 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 101, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-0202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Teles, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1962469072
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teles has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teles speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Teles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.